Turkish cement firm Aslan shares fall 10 pct after stake sale notice

ISTANBUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkish cement maker Aslan Cimento fell 10 percent to 42.40 lira ($23.3) after owner Oyak announced on Friday it had applied to the Central Registry Agency to sell an almost 10 percent stake in the company.

Military-run business conglomerate Oyak owns a 96.85 percent stake in Aslan and in the announcement it said it would sell 7.18 million units of stake out of a total 70.7 million it holds on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.