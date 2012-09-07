FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish cement firm Aslan shares fall 10 pct after stake sale notice
September 7, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Turkish cement firm Aslan shares fall 10 pct after stake sale notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkish cement maker Aslan Cimento fell 10 percent to 42.40 lira ($23.3) after owner Oyak announced on Friday it had applied to the Central Registry Agency to sell an almost 10 percent stake in the company.

Military-run business conglomerate Oyak owns a 96.85 percent stake in Aslan and in the announcement it said it would sell 7.18 million units of stake out of a total 70.7 million it holds on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

$1 = 1.8191 Turkish liras Writing by Seltem Iyigun

