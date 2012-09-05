FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Astaldi's Turkish road project funding to be in place in Q1-partner
September 5, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Astaldi's Turkish road project funding to be in place in Q1-partner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italian builder Astaldi and its Turkish partner IC Ictas expect to complete financing for a multi-billion dollar Turkish road project in the first quarter of 2013, IC Ictas’s chairman said on Wednesday.

“We are continuing talks with local and international banks. We are working on the size of the sum. I suppose we will complete it in the first quarter of next year,” Serhat Cecen told Reuters.

Astaldi leads a consortium that includes five Turkish companies put together to build the Gebze-Izmir highway, which will include one of the biggest suspension bridges in the world. Construction is due to begin next year.

Cecen said that 20 percent of the financing for the motorway in northwestern Turkey would be from equity capital and 80 percent would be from external financing.

Turkey’s transport minister Binali Yildirim said in May that the government expected the investment to amount to $2.5 billion.

A previous tender for the project had been cancelled in January after builders blamed the international financial crisis for scaring off bidders. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

