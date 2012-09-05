UPDATE 1-Astaldi's Turkish road funding to be in place in Q1

(Adds details of Astaldi’s second Turkey project)

ISTANBUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italian builder Astaldi and its Turkish partner IC Ictas expect to complete financing for a multi-billion dollar Turkish road project in the first quarter of 2013, IC Ictas’s chairman said on Wednesday.

“We are continuing talks with local and international banks. We are working on the size of the sum. I suppose we will complete it in the first quarter of next year,” Serhat Cecen told Reuters.

Cecen said that 20 percent of the financing for the North Marmara Highway project in northwestern Turkey, involving construction of a third bridge across Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait, would be from equity capital and 80 percent would be from external financing.

Turkey’s transport minister Binali Yildirim said in May that the government expected the investment to amount to $2.5 billion for the North Marmara project.

A previous tender for the project had been cancelled in January after builders blamed the international financial crisis for scaring off bidders.

Astaldi also leads a consortium that includes five Turkish companies put together to build the $6.5 billion Gebze-Izmir highway project, which will include one of the biggest suspension bridges in the world.

Construction on that project is due to begin next year.