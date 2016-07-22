Turkey's capital markets board says halts Bank Asya's activities

ANKARA, July 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's Capital Markets Board has halted the activities of Islamic lender Bank Asya, it said on Friday, after the tender for the bank's sale failed to attract any bids.

Earlier this week the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund also halted activities by the bank, which was founded by followers of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkish authorities accuse Gulen of orchestrating last weekend's failed military coup, a charge he denies. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Gareth Jones)