Turkish carrier Atlasjet close to ordering 50 planes, CEO says
October 22, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish carrier Atlasjet close to ordering 50 planes, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkish carrier Atlasjet is in the final stage of talks on the order of 50 airplanes, Chief Executive Orhan Coskun told Reuters on Wednesday.

Coskun declined to say whether closely-held Atlasjet will order the aircraft from European planemaker Airbus or its U.S. rival Boeing Co..

“Because the exact number of planes is not yet clear, it would be wrong to say” with whom the Istanbul-based carrier will place the order, Coskun said, adding that each plane’s market value is about $50 million.

“Talks are continuing, they are in the final stage. We will make a statement in the coming days,” Coskun said.

Atlasjet operates a fleet of 18 Airbus planes and flies to about 20 destinations in Turkey, Europe and the Middle East. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Seda Sezer and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
