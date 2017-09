DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Turkish soldier was killed when Kurdish militants opened fire on a military helicopter in the southeastern province of Sirnak, the military said in a statement on Monday.

At least seven other soldiers were wounded in the attack, which took place as the helicopter took off, security sources said. (Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by David Dolan)