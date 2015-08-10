FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish far-leftist group claims U.S. consulate attack - website
August 10, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Turkish far-leftist group said one of its members carried out an attack on the U.S. consulate in Istanbul on Monday, saying in a statement on its website that the United States was an “enemy of the peoples of the Middle East”.

The Revolutionary People’s Liberation Army-Front (DHKP-C), listed as a terrorist organisation by the United States and Turkey, has claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the past, including a suicide bombing at the U.S. embassy in Ankara in 2013 which killed a Turkish security guard.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

