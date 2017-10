ISTANBUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Turkish vehicle production fell 2.4 percent to 99,819 units in February, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Thursday.

First-quarter production fell 1.5 percent to 277,146 units, the statement showed. Turkey’s automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)