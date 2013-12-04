FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish 2014 auto sales forecast to be reassessed, Nov sales up 10.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2013 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish 2014 auto sales forecast to be reassessed, Nov sales up 10.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s 2014 automotive sales forecast will be reassessed in the light of Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) regulations raising the downpayment on car loans, the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) said on Wednesday.

The sales forecast for 2014 stands at 800,000-860,000 units, but the timing and content of BDDK measures, aimed to curb Turkey’s growing current account deficit, is expected to effect sales.

Turkish automotive sales rose 10.59 percent year-on-year in November to 79,301 vehicles, the association said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.