FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish November auto output rises 3.9 pct-association
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 11, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Turkish November auto output rises 3.9 pct-association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkish vehicle production rose 3.9 percent in November, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Tuesday.

The November figure brought the total for the first 11 months of the year to 985,395 units, a 9.2 percent decline year-on-year, the association said in an emailed statement.

Turkey’s automotive sector has been hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand. The report also showed domestic automotive sales were down 10.3 percent to 696,501 percent in the first 11 months. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.