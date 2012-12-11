Turkish November auto output rises 3.9 pct-association

ISTANBUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkish vehicle production rose 3.9 percent in November, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Tuesday.

The November figure brought the total for the first 11 months of the year to 985,395 units, a 9.2 percent decline year-on-year, the association said in an emailed statement.

Turkey’s automotive sector has been hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand. The report also showed domestic automotive sales were down 10.3 percent to 696,501 percent in the first 11 months. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)