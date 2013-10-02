Turkey's September auto sales down 2.39 pct -Association

ISTANBUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales fell 2.39 percent year-on-year to 67,963 vehicles in September, the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) said on Wednesday.

Sales in the first three quarters of the year rose 10.48 percent to 586,345 units, the ODD said in an emailed statement.

Automotive sales in Turkey are expected to rise to 820,000-860,000 vehicles this year, from 777,761 in 2012 when the sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)