ISTANBUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkish local passenger and light commercial vehicle sales shrank 17.24 percent to 64,884 units in March, the Automotive Distributors’ Association data showed on Wednesday.

In the first quarter of the year, sales fell by 25.39 percent to 135,753 units, the association said, signalling that there is economic slowdown as expected. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)