ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - Turkish car and light commercial vehicle sales fell 12.13 percent year-on-year to 70,863 units in May, the Automotive Distributors’ Association said on Wednesday.

In the first five months of the year, sales dipped 20.79 percent from a year earlier to 269,565 units, the association said in a statement. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)