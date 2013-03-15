FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish 2013 automotive export revenues seen at $19-$20 bln-assoc
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 15, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Turkish 2013 automotive export revenues seen at $19-$20 bln-assoc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Turkish 2013 automotive sector export revenues are seen at $19-20 billion with an export volume of 700,000-750,000 units, the Automotive Industry Association said on Friday.

Production was expected to be 1-1.1 million units in 2013, said Kudret Onen, chairman of the association.

Turkish automotive sales fell 10 percent to 818,000 units in 2012 and exports dropped 8 percent to 730,000 units in the same period as the sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand. (Reporting by Evren Ballim, Writing by Seda Sezer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.