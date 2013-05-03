FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish April automotive sales up 16.9 pct- association
May 3, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

Turkish April automotive sales up 16.9 pct- association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales rose 16.9 percent in April to 73,575 units, showing signs of recovery after a difficult year in 2012, the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) said on Friday.

Cumulative sales in the January-April period rose 13.83 percent to 226,179 units, the ODD said in an emailed statement.

Turkey’s automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

