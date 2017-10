ISTANBUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s automotive production fell 3 percent to 96,916 units in May, the Automotive Manufacturers Association said on Monday.

Production in the first five months fell 0.4 percent to 467,370 units, the statement showed. Turkey’s automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)