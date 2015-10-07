FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish automotive output growth halts in September - association
October 7, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish automotive output growth halts in September - association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive production, which has grown strongly so far in 2015, was unchanged year-on-year in September at 116,535 vehicles, the Automotive Industry Association (OSD) said on Wednesday.

Analysts had expected the slowdown in the latter part of the year, primarily due to lira weakness. The OSD said production was up 17 percent in the first nine months of the year while sales fell 5 percent in September to 66,611 vehicles.

Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler

