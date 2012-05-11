FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey vehicle production falls 15 pct in April
May 11, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 5 years

Turkey vehicle production falls 15 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Turkish vehicle production fell 15 percent to 88,261 units in April from a year ago, the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) said on Friday, hurt by the country’s economic slowdown and a shrinking export market in Europe.

Of that, passenger car output dropped 18 percent to 44,384 vehicles last month, the OSD said in an emailed statement.

Exports of all vehicles declined 12 percent, with domestic sales down 20 percent, the OSD also said.

Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Joseph Radford

