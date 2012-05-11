Turkey vehicle production falls 15 pct in April

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Turkish vehicle production fell 15 percent to 88,261 units in April from a year ago, the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) said on Friday, hurt by the country’s economic slowdown and a shrinking export market in Europe.

Of that, passenger car output dropped 18 percent to 44,384 vehicles last month, the OSD said in an emailed statement.

Exports of all vehicles declined 12 percent, with domestic sales down 20 percent, the OSD also said.