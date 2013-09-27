FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey 2013 auto sales may rise to as much as 860,000 units-assn
September 27, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey 2013 auto sales may rise to as much as 860,000 units-assn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Automotive sales in Turkey are expected to rise to 820,000-860,000 units this year, but a contraction is possible in 2014, Automotive Distributors’ Association general secretary Hayri Erce told Reuters on Friday.

Automotive sales shrank 10 percent to 777,761 units in 2012.

Erce said he expects a limited market impact this year from uncertainty generated by lira weakness and interest rate rises due to the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering asset purchases.

The impact of these factors, limited by consumers bringing their purchases forward and by companies limiting the effect of their increased costs on prices, was likely to become more evident in 2014, Erce said.

In the first eight months of the year, automotive sales rose 12.43 percent to 518,382 units. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Seda Sezer)

