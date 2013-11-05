Turkey's October auto sales down 3.21 pct - association

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales fell 3.21 percent year-on-year in October to 58,014 units, the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) said on Tuesday.

Sales in the first ten months of the year rose 9.09 percent to 644,359 units, ODD said in an emailed statement.

Automotive sales in Turkey are expected to rise to 830,000-870,000 units this year, from 777,761 in 2012 when the sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand. (Writing by Ece Toksabay,; Editing by Daren Butler)