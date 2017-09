ANKARA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkish passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales almost doubled in the first seven months of the year to 516,386 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Wednesday.

In July alone, passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales climbed 39.94 percent to 83,836 vehicles, it said. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)