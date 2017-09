ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales fell 21.5 percent to 406,967 vehicles in the January-August period, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Wednesday.

In August alone, sales dropped 7.5 percent to 60,199 vehicles.

The association put its annual sales forecast at 675,000-725,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)