ANKARA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive production in August rose 34 percent year-on-year to 84,875 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers Association said on Thursday.

Total production so far this year stood at 857,307 vehicles, a 19 percent rise on 2014.

Sales in August also rose 35 percent. (Reporting by Daren Butler, writing by Jonny Hogg, editing by Ece Toksabay)