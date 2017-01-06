Turkish 2017 automotive sales seen shrinking more than 10 pct - association head

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales were expected to shrink slightly more than 10 percent to around 875,000 vehicles this year as lira depreciation hits demand, Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) chairman Mustafa Bayraktar told Reuters.

He said in an interview late on Thursday that fleet sales accounted for around 50 percent of passenger car sales last year and were expected to be around the same level this year.

Automotive sales rose 1.6 percent last year to 983,720 vehicles, a record level, according to ODD data. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)