FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Turkish 2017 automotive sales seen shrinking more than 10 pct - association head
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 6, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 7 months ago

Turkish 2017 automotive sales seen shrinking more than 10 pct - association head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales were expected to shrink slightly more than 10 percent to around 875,000 vehicles this year as lira depreciation hits demand, Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) chairman Mustafa Bayraktar told Reuters.

He said in an interview late on Thursday that fleet sales accounted for around 50 percent of passenger car sales last year and were expected to be around the same level this year.

Automotive sales rose 1.6 percent last year to 983,720 vehicles, a record level, according to ODD data. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.