ANKARA, March 2 (Reuters) - Passenger car and commercial vehicle sales in Turkey fell 11.09 percent in February to 46,965 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors' Association said on Thursday.

In the first two months of the year, sales fell 3.8 percent to 82,288 vehicles, the association said in a statement. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler)