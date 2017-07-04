REFILE-German new car sales down more than 3 pct in June - source
HAMBURG, July 4 German new car registrations decreased by more than 3 percent to around 328,000 vehicles in June due to one fewer business day, an industry source said.
ISTANBUL, July 4 Passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales in Turkey fell 8.58 percent in the first half of the year to 401,158 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors' Association said on Tuesday.
The passenger car and commercial vehicle market narrowed 8.61 percent in June to 83,658 vehicles, the association said in a statement. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)
HAMBURG, July 4 German new car registrations decreased by more than 3 percent to around 328,000 vehicles in June due to one fewer business day, an industry source said.
FRANKFURT, July 4 German auto supplier Robert Bosch said its Mobility Solutions division, which makes sophisticated safety systems and autonomous car components, will grow around 7 percent this year, benefiting from a push to make cars more intelligent.