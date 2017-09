ISTANBUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales rose 57 percent to 264,850 vehicles in the first four months of the year, data from the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) showed on Wednesday.

Sales rose 72 percent to 91,602 vehicles in April, the data showed. (Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Jonny Hogg/Tuvan Gumrukcu)