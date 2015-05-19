FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Ford Otosan cancels shift as labour unrest hits suppliers
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Ford Otosan cancels shift as labour unrest hits suppliers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA, May 19 (Reuters) - Ford Otosan, the Turkish arm of Ford, cancelled an extra working shift on Tuesday citing supply chain problems amid widening labour unrest in Turkey’s automotive sector.

Production at two major carmakers, Oyak Renault and Tofas, which account for more than 40 percent of Turkey’s annual car production, was halted earlier this week due to demands for better working conditions. [ID: nL5N0Y92I3]

The protest started on Thursday at Turkey’s largest car factory, a plant in the northwestern city of Bursa run by Oyak Renault, a joint venture between France’s Renault and the Turkish army pension fund.

“As it was not possible to supply parts from intermediate product makers in Bursa, the preplanned extra working shift has been cancelled,” Ford Otosan said in a statement to Reuters.

On Friday, the dispute spread to a Tofas plant. Tofas, owned by Italy’s Fiat and local conglomerate Koc Holding , said it had halted production until the labour action was resolved, adding it did not expect the stoppage to affect sales. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.