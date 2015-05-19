Turkey's Ford Otosan cancels shift as labour unrest hits suppliers

ANKARA, May 19 (Reuters) - Ford Otosan, the Turkish arm of Ford, cancelled an extra working shift on Tuesday citing supply chain problems amid widening labour unrest in Turkey’s automotive sector.

Production at two major carmakers, Oyak Renault and Tofas, which account for more than 40 percent of Turkey’s annual car production, was halted earlier this week due to demands for better working conditions. [ID: nL5N0Y92I3]

The protest started on Thursday at Turkey’s largest car factory, a plant in the northwestern city of Bursa run by Oyak Renault, a joint venture between France’s Renault and the Turkish army pension fund.

“As it was not possible to supply parts from intermediate product makers in Bursa, the preplanned extra working shift has been cancelled,” Ford Otosan said in a statement to Reuters.

On Friday, the dispute spread to a Tofas plant. Tofas, owned by Italy’s Fiat and local conglomerate Koc Holding , said it had halted production until the labour action was resolved, adding it did not expect the stoppage to affect sales. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)