Turkey's Aug auto sales up 11.86 pct -Association
September 4, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Aug auto sales up 11.86 pct -Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales rose 11.86 percent to 65,043 units in August, in another sign of recovery after a difficult year in 2012, the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) said on Wednesday.

Sales in the first eight months of the year rose 12.43 percent to 518,382 units, the ODD said in an emailed statement.

Turkey’s automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
