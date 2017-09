ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales fell 10.04 percent year-on-year in 2014 to 768,681 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said late on Wednesday.

Passenger car sales also fell 11.63 percent to 587,331 vehicles in 2014, the association said. In December alone, automotive sales had risen 13 percent. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Anand Basu)