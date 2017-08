ANKARA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Turkish passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales surged 44.6 percent year-on-year to 122,309 vehicles in November, Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) data said on Friday.

In the first 11 months of the year, sector sales climbed 3.69 percent to 841,808 vehicles, ODD said. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)