ISTANBUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales in February rose 58 percent to 55,331 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Wednesday.

Sales of cars were 50 percent higher at 40,817, while light commercial vehicle sales jumped 85 percent to 14,514, the association said. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)