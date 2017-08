ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Turkish automotive sector's total domestic and foreign sales are expected to rise between 3.5-5 percent next year, the chairman of the association of automotive parts and components manufacturers (TAYSAD) said on Wednesday.

The chairman, Alper Kanca, was speaking at a news conference. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)