Turkey's Ford Otosan says manufacturing restarted after labour action
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Ford Otosan says manufacturing restarted after labour action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ford Otosan said on Friday manufacturing operations have restarted at its Golcuk and Yenikoy plants in northwest Turkey from the May 21 night shift after a parts supply problem caused by labour action was resolved.

The industrial action over working conditions and pay has also hit carmakers Tofas and Oyak Renault and a number of parts suppliers clustered around the northwestern city of Bursa, the hub of the Turkish auto industry.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

