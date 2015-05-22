Turkey's Ford Otosan says manufacturing restarted after labour action

ISTANBUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ford Otosan said on Friday manufacturing operations have restarted at its Golcuk and Yenikoy plants in northwest Turkey from the May 21 night shift after a parts supply problem caused by labour action was resolved.

The industrial action over working conditions and pay has also hit carmakers Tofas and Oyak Renault and a number of parts suppliers clustered around the northwestern city of Bursa, the hub of the Turkish auto industry.