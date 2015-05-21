Turkish minister calls for resumption of auto production

ISTANBUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Turkish Industry Minister Fikri Isik said on Thursday he wanted to see an immediate resumption of automotive sector production, saying the demands of workers who have halted work in a labour dispute could be discussed while production continues.

Speaking to reporters at a car show in Istanbul, Isik said the dispute was harming Turkish exports but that production losses so far in the sector could be recovered. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)