FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault in Turkey offers concessions to striking workers
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

Renault in Turkey offers concessions to striking workers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA, May 23 (Reuters) - The Turkish arm of French carmaker Renault on Saturday offered concessions including future salary adjustments and a cash lump sum to striking workers if they return to work.

Production at the company’s joint venture Oyak Renault has been halted for a week in a dispute with workers over pay and working conditions, which has also affected other producers in the northwest city of Bursa, including Tofas and Ford unit Ford Otosan.

In a statement on Saturday, Oyak Renault said workers would not face disciplinary action, and would receive a cash payment of 1000 Turkish lira ($370) if production resumed at midnight on Monday. Unspecified pay adjustments for workers would be announced ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, due to start in mid-June, the company added.

It remained unclear on Saturday evening if the workers would accept the offer.

The strikes have shone a light on pay and conditions for Turkish workers at an awkward time for the ruling AK Party, which has for more than a decade presented itself as the party of the working class, with a parliamentary election due on June 7.

Speaking at an electoral rally on Saturday in the coastal city of Izmir, the co-chair of the opposition HDP, Selahattin Demirtas, called for solidarity with the strikers. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.