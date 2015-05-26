FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford Motor's Turkish unit halts output as labour dispute resumes
May 26, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

Ford Motor's Turkish unit halts output as labour dispute resumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish unit of Ford Motor Co has suspended operations at one of its plants after a week-long labour dispute flared up again just days after the company resumed production at another Turkey plant.

Ford Otosan, in a statement late on Monday, said it had stopped production at the Inonu Plant as a precautionary measure after some of the workers who had been on strike did not leave the plant.

“Manufacturing operations at our Inonu Plant have been temporarily suspended until further notice,” the statement said.

The dispute over working conditions and pay started late last week at factories in the northwest city of Bursa and spread to a number of parts suppliers in the area, where Turkey’s auto industry in centred.

Workers said the dispute was sparked after union Turk Metal last month negotiated a 60 percent wage hike for workers at a plant run by parts maker Bosch Fren, but failed to secure a similar deal elsewhere.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Miral Fahmy

