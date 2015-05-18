FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Tofas says to halt production until labour action resolved
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Tofas says to halt production until labour action resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Turkish automaker Tofas said on Monday it halted production at its plant in the northwestern city of Bursa as employees joined a labour protest, adding the stoppage was not expected to have an impact on its sales.

Workers at Tofas, a joint venture between Italy’s Fiat and Turkey’s Koc Holding, have joined a protest over employment conditions launched on Thursday at Turkey’s largest car factory run by Oyak Renault, a joint venture between the French automaker and the Turkish army pension fund Oyak.

Tofas made its statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.