ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's automotive sales rose 29 percent in October from the same period a year earlier, data from the Turkish Automotive Distributor's Association showed on Wednesday.

For the first ten months of the year, auto sales fell 1 percent to 719,499 vehicles, the data showed. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay)