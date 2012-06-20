FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey, Azerbaijan seen signing gas pipeline accord next week
#Middle East & North Africa
June 20, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Turkey, Azerbaijan seen signing gas pipeline accord next week

Orhan Coskun

2 Min Read

ANKARA, June 20 (Reuters) - Turkey and Azerbaijan are expected to sign an inter-governmental agreement next week on the Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP), planned to carry Azeri natural gas across Turkey to Europe, Turkish officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The project, which will pipe 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II field, is seen costing between $5 billion and $7 billion and construction is expected to start at the end of 2013 or in early 2014.

“The work has entered its final stage. The inter-governmental agreement is expected to be signed in Istanbul next week,” a senior Turkish official told Reuters.

Another official said the signing ceremony could be held on June 26 with the attendance of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, but may be delayed by a few days.

Turkey has a 20 percent stake in TANAP, while Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR holds 80 percent. In March, a Turkish Energy Ministry official said Turkey may raise its 20 percent stake in the project.

Under the project, some 10 bcm of gas is planned to be shipped to Europe, while Turkey will get the remaining 6 bcm.

Analysts have said TANAP could undermine efforts to bring online the 7.9 billion euro Nabucco pipeline project, which aims to ship 31 bcm of Caspian and Middle Eastern gas to Europe.

Turkish officials have said Turkey will continue to be a part of Nabucco.

Austrian energy group OMV is counting on a shorter version of the Nabucco pipeline to win the business of carrying gas to Europe from Azerbaijan, Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss told Reuters last week. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Holmes)

