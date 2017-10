ANKARA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan increased its daily gas supply from its Shah Deniz fields to Turkey by more than 50 percent on Saturday following a request by Turkish pipeline operator Botas after sabotage halted gas flow from Iran on Friday, a BP official told Reuters.

The daily flow from Shah Deniz to Turkey before the increase was 10-11 million cubic metres. BP-Azerbaijan is the operator of Shah Deniz, which produces about 25 million cubic metres of gas per day.