Turkey, Azerbaijan sign accord on $7 bln gas pipeline
#Energy
June 26, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Turkey, Azerbaijan sign accord on $7 bln gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Turkey and Azerbaijan signed an inter-governmental agreement on Tuesday on the $7 billion Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP), planned to carry Azeri natural gas across Turkey to Europe.

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev signed the deal at an Istanbul ceremony to launch a project, set to to be completed in six years, to pipe 16 billion cubic metres of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II field.

Reporting by Evren Ballim; writing by Daren Butler; editing by Keiron Henderson

