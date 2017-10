ANKARA, May 30 (Reuters) - Flows on a pipeline carrying Azeri natural gas from the Shah Deniz fields may not resume for 10 days due to the extent of repair work after an explosion halted supply, Turkish energy officials said on Wednesday.

An explosion occurred on the pipeline near the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum late on Tuesday, the Turkish officials said on condition of anonymity. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.