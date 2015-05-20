FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Babacan hopes auto sector problems resolved in coming days - TV
May 20, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Babacan hopes auto sector problems resolved in coming days - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan hopes problems in Turkey’s auto industry, hit by a labour dispute, will be resolved in the coming days and ministers are holding talks with the parties, he told Bloomberg HT in an interview on Wednesday.

The widening dispute, in which thousands of workers are demanding better working conditions, has halted production at some of Turkey’s top auto makers, including the country’s largest car factory, since last week. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)

