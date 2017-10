ISTANBUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Turkey may hold a secondary public offering (SPO) for state-run lender Vakifbank in the second half of the year and its free float may be raised to 49 percent from 25, broadcaster CNBC-e cited Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan as saying.

“Vakifbank is the priority in public offerings. I see the possibility of an IPO for Ziraat Bank this year as quite low,” he said.

Vakifbank shares fell 2.11 percent by 0807 GMT. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)