#Financials
March 26, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey Alternatifbank's CEO to step down this week -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Turkey’s Alternatifbank, Hamit Aydogan, will leave his job on March 28, parent firm Commercial Bank of Qatar said in a statement to Doha’s bourse on Wednesday.

Aydogan was also general manager, the statement said. It added that Muzaffer Ozturk, executive vice-president and head of business, would now become interim general manager.

In October, Commercial Bank of Qatar bought a further 3.4 percent stake in Alternatifbank, taking its holding to about 74 percent. Turkey’s Anadolu Holding owned a 25 percent stake in Alternatifbank as of October, with less than 1 percent of the bank’s shares in public hands. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Andrew Torchia)

