Turkey's Bank Asya prices USD250m Islamic bond

LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Turkey’s Bank Asya has raised USD250m through a 10-year non-call five subordinated Islamic bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The notes priced at par to yield 7.5%, in line with initial price thoughts of mid-seven percent released on Tuesday.

The issue carries a Ba3 rating by Moody‘s, one notch lower than Bank Asya’s senior unsecured rating of Ba2.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are joint lead managers on the Reg S transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)