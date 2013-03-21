FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Bank Asya prices USD250m Islamic bond
March 21, 2013

Turkey's Bank Asya prices USD250m Islamic bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Turkey’s Bank Asya has raised USD250m through a 10-year non-call five subordinated Islamic bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The notes priced at par to yield 7.5%, in line with initial price thoughts of mid-seven percent released on Tuesday.

The issue carries a Ba3 rating by Moody‘s, one notch lower than Bank Asya’s senior unsecured rating of Ba2.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are joint lead managers on the Reg S transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

