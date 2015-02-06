FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Asya ex-CEO says believes takeover by regulators 'temporary'
February 6, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Bank Asya ex-CEO says believes takeover by regulators 'temporary'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Turkey’s Bank Asya said this week’s management takeover by regulators was a “temporary situation” and that a capital increase suggested by its former management was currently under evaluation.

Ahmet Beyaz said that while the lender had seen losses and a rise in non-performing loans, this did not mean that the bank would not survive, adding that its balance sheet had started to shrink because of a “smear campaign” against it.

He said Bank Asya’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 18 percent in the third quarter of last year.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

