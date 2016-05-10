FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Bank Asya sale or liquidation to take place by end May-banking watchdog
May 10, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Bank Asya sale or liquidation to take place by end May-banking watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Bank Asya, which was seized by the state last year, will be sold or liquidated by the end of the month, banking watchdog BDDK head Mehmet Ali Akben told reporters on Tuesday.

The state’s deposit insurance fund (TMSF), which now owns the bank, is in talks with institutions for sale, Akben said. He said the BDDK would pursue liquidation if a buyer is not found.

Founded by followers of United States-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, Bank Asya is one of more than 20 Gulen-related companies, including some opposition media outlets, that have been targeted in a government crackdown. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

