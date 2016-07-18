FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Turkey suspends Islamic lender Bank Asya's activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkey suspended the activities of Islamic lender Bank Asya temporarily, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund said on Monday, after the tender for the bank's sale did not attract any bids.

Founded by followers of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, Bank Asya is one of more than 20 Gulen-related companies, including some opposition media outlets, that have been hit in a government crackdown.

Turkey blames Gulen's followers for a failed coup attempt on Friday.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
