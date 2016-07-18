Turkey suspends Islamic lender Bank Asya's activities

ANKARA, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkey suspended the activities of Islamic lender Bank Asya temporarily, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund said on Monday, after the tender for the bank's sale did not attract any bids.

Founded by followers of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, Bank Asya is one of more than 20 Gulen-related companies, including some opposition media outlets, that have been hit in a government crackdown.

Turkey blames Gulen's followers for a failed coup attempt on Friday.